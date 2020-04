More local events have fallen victim to coronavirus.

In Greenville, the city-wide yard sales and electronics recycling events have been postponed. Both were scheduled for early May, and the city hopes to have them later in the year.

Greenville Spring Clean-Up Week is set for April 27 through May 1. At this time, it will still be held.

Greenville Dairy Days, normally in June, have been cancelled for this year.