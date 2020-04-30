City Will Pay To Move Dollar General Utilities

The Greenville City Council has voted to pay the cost of moving utilities at the new location of the Dollar General Store, which will be in the 300 block of South Third Street.

The cost to have Ameren reroute lines is $12,346.50.

City Manager Dave Willey explained why there is a cost for the work, which will need to be completed before construction of the building and parking lot begins. He said Ameren charges for the service because the company has a private easement through the alley.

The city manager reported the developer had been told Ameren would have to move the utilities at no cost, but when it was learned Ameren had a private easement, the cost fell on the city.