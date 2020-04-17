Convenient Care Expanding Hours & Relocating To Hospital Campus

On Monday, April 20, HSHS Holy Family Convenient Care will be expanding their hours and relocating to Building A on HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s campus, 101 Health Care Drive.

The new hours will be Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Building A is the first building as you enter the hospital campus on the left. The phone number will remain the same: (618) 664-9390.

“We are excited for these new changes as they will benefit our community members needing to access our Convenient Care,” said Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “Convenient Care patients will benefit with the expansion of hours, as well as being in close proximity our state-of-the-art outpatient lab and imaging center in the event they need testing during their appointment.”

HSHS Holy Family’s Convenient Care clinic will continue to treat non-emergency illnesses and injuries on a walk-in basis. Those needing Convenient Care can reserve their spot in line ahead of time by visiting https://clockwisemd.com/hospitals/290/appointments/new.

For more information, please visit the hospital’s website at hshsholyfamily.org.