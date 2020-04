Normally, the Bond County Board meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

The first meeting is in the morning and the second meeting of the month in the evening.

Due to the coronavirus situation and the need for social distancing, the board has decided to conduct all of its meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the same days. This will continue until further notice.

The board met this past Tuesday morning, and it was accessible to everyone through Zoom video.