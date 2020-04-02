Court Order Limiting Services Extended

The limited services provided by the Bond County Circuit Court will continue until late May, according to the recent administrative order issued on Tuesday.

The coronavirus situation has changed how the local court system is operating.

Bond County Circuit Judge Chris Bauer told WGEL that while he has some leeway, he is following the suggestions of the chief judge of the Third Circuit, the Illinois Supreme Court and the governor regarding court proceedings at this time.

Judge Bauer said only emergency proceedings are being addressed. He said only the barest essential court functions are being held, statewide, until May 22. Emergency proceedings would include things like domestic violence orders of protection, family matters, etc. The court has also used video conferencing equipment for some cases.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

At this time, no weddings are being performed by the judge through May 22.

He said one was already scheduled when the coronavirus situation popped up, and the wedding became an outdoor event, held in the front yard of a farm house, with social distancing in mind.

Questions about court operations can be presented by calling the office of Circuit Clerk Rex Catron at 664-3208.