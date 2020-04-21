COVID-19 Daily Update April 21

As of Monday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 148,358 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. 31,508 positive cases have been identified and 1,349 people in Illinois have died from the virus.

Bond County continues to report 4 positive cases and 1 death from coronavirus.

Madison County has 184 positive cases and is reporting 8 deaths.

There are 45 positive cases in Clinton County and no deaths.

In Fayette County, positive cases total 15 and 1 death has occurred.

In Montgomery County, 16 positive cases have been reported and 1 individual has died.