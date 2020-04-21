Daily COVID-19 Statistics For April 21

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 154,997 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. 33,059 positive cases have been identified and 1,468 people in Illinois have died from the virus.

Bond County continues to report 4 positive cases and 1 death from coronavirus.

Madison County has 190 positive cases and is reporting 10 deaths.

There are 46 positive cases in Clinton County and no deaths.

In Fayette County, positive cases total 15 and 1 death has occurred.

In Montgomery County, 17 positive cases have been reported and 1 individual has died.