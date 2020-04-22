Daily COVID-19 Statistics From April 22

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 164,346 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. 35,108 positive cases have been identified and 1,565 people in Illinois have died from the virus.

Bond County continues to report 4 positive cases and 1 death from coronavirus.

Madison County is up to 226 positive cases and is reporting 13 deaths.

There are now 49 positive cases in Clinton County and no deaths.

In Fayette County, positive cases are holding steady at 15 and 1 death has occurred.

In Montgomery County, 21 positive cases have been reported and 1 individual has died.