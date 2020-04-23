Daily COVID-19 Statistics From April 23

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 173,316 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. 36,934 positive cases have been identified and 1,688 people in Illinois have died from the virus.

Bond County continues to report 4 positive cases. One of those individuals passed away and the other three have fully recovered.

Madison County is up to 235 positive cases deaths still number 13.

Cases in Clinton County are up to 51 with no deaths.

In Fayette County, positive cases are holding steady at 15 and deaths have increased to two.

In Montgomery County, positive cases continue to number 21 and 1 individual has died.