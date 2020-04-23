Dollar General Matters Move On To City Council

Action by the Greenville City Council and the moving of utilities are all that need to happen for construction of a new Dollar General to begin this summer.

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday evening and approved three requests from Glenwood Equities of St. Louis for variances to the city code. The variances pertain to placement of the building and the parking lot in the 300 block of South Third Street.

The Greenville City Council must act on the Board of Adjustments’ recommendations, and that should occur at an April 29 special meeting.

The building will be owned by Glenwood Equities and leased to Dollar General.

Bob Elkan from Glenwood Equities was pleased to say that the planning phases of the project are nearly completed. He reported the group has entered into a 15-year minimum lease. He pointed out the new building will look like the Carlyle, IL store, and will feature more groceries, freezer space, and floor space.

Click below to hear more:

Elkan said the present Dollar General in the 100 block of South Third Street is doing very well despite its look, condition and everything that goes with that building.

The new building will face Third Street with its rear along Fourth Street. The parking lot will be east of the building.