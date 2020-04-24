Don’t Delay Emergency Care During Pandemic

Heart attacks, strokes, accidents and injuries: These are just a few examples of medical emergencies that can occur at any time, in any place and to any one – even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville reminds all area communities it is open and available to provide all types of emergency medical care, 24/7, regardless of the current public health crisis.

A recent report from the American College of Emergency Physicians states some emergency departments across the country are seeing a reduction in patient volumes, as well as patients delaying seeking medical care for non-COVID-19 related emergencies – potentially due to patients being concerned about contracting COVID-19 during a hospital visit or overwhelming health care workers.

“We urge our community members to never forgo or delay seeking medical care for any type of emergency, even in the midst of a pandemic,” says Dr. Michael Bond, emergency medicine physician at Holy Family’s emergency department. “We have highly-skilled, compassionate providers ready to care for you and protocols in place to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

The following are some examples of symptoms/incidents in which a trip to the emergency department or call to 911 would be necessary:

Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath

Chest or upper abdominal pain or pressure

Severe abdominal pain

Bleeding that will not stop

Fainting, sudden dizziness, weakness

Sudden changes in vision

Sudden confusion

Injury due to accident, burns or smoke inhalation, near drowning, deep or large wounds or other serious injuries

Choking

Difficulty speaking

Coughing or vomiting blood

Head or spine injury

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is located at 200 Health Care Drive in Greenville. For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit hshsholyfamily.org.