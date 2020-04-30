Erie Insurance Premium Payback

Erie Insurance Company is one of the latest to offer a program to return premiums to clients during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The immediate relief represents about 30 percent of the monthly auto insurance premium for a two-month period or 5 percent of the annual premium.

Curt Thacker, of Thacker Insurance Service in Greenville is an Erie Insurance agent. He told us personal or commercial auto insurance is in effect April 1 and May 1 you will receive a check in the middle of May for approximately 30% of what you paid in premium. He said fewer people are driving and claims are down.

Click below for more:

Thacker said there is no need for a client to call him or the company to get the check in May.