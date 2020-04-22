FCI Inmates Making Face Masks

Inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville are doing their part to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloth face masks are being made at the facility.

In March, HSHS Medical Group donated fabric and elastic for the masks. As of now, about 1,000 cloth masks have been made and provided to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Network.

Inmates at the institution have been volunteering their time and skill set to perform the task of making the masks.

Earlier in the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control recommended masks be worn by staff and inmates. Federal Prison Industry factories are producing the cloth masks for staff and inmate population, and non-surgical medical gowns for medical facilities, for use within the Bureau of Prisons and other agencies.

Cloth masks are being distributed as they are produced, to preserve surgical masks for quarantine, and screening and social distancing purposes.

A Greenville FCI spokesperson said the primary concern is the continued safety and security of the community, institution and inmate population, at this time, the institution continues to operate in a safe and secure manner.