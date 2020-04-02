FNB Reaches 30-Year Mark With Top Ranking

The FNB Community Bank’s impressive string of 5-Star ratings by Bauer Financial, Inc. has reached 120 consecutive quarters. The announcement came following analysis of the final quarter of 2019. Five stars represent the highest ranking given by Bauer Financial, Inc. The thirty-year threshold places The FNB in some rare company. Of the 5,148 banks in the United States, only 238 have achieved Bauer’s 5-star rating for at least 120 consecutive quarters. In Illinois, only 26 banks have been rated 5-Stars for that length of time.

Mike Radliff, bank president and CEO, said, “This news is very exciting for everyone at the bank and hopefully for our customers. During these times when we are experiencing pandemic concerns and an unstable stock market and bond market, I think this is very reassuring news to our customers on how strong their bank is. These events are having very little impact on the safety and soundness of The FNB Community Bank.”

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Bauer Financial Inc. has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry since 1983. Each bank and credit union with at least $1.5 million in assets is required to file a detailed financial report with federal regulators four times a year. Bauer Financial obtains this data in its raw form from the government. Upon completion of a thorough analysis, a star-rating is assigned based on a scale of zero to five stars with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays for its rating, nor can they avoid a rating.