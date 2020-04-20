Free Cloth Masks Available

Cloth masks are available to the public at Watson’s Drug Store in downtown Greenville.

Bart Caldieraro from Watson’s said the free masks can be obtained at the store’s drive-up window or curbside. There is a limit of one per person.

The mask program is a combined effort of HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Watson’s. Caldieraro reported the hospital received the donations of individually-made masks and Watson’s agreed to be the pickup site.

According to Caldieraro, the mask giveaway came about during one of the City of Greenville’s daily conference calls to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

He said this is a great collaboration and excellent example of everyone working together in these unprecedented times.