Garage Destroyed, Home Damaged In Greenville Fire

Fire personnel from the Greenville, Mulberry Grove, and Shoal Creek Fire Protection Districts responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Prairie in Greenville Sunday. The report came in at 4:40 PM.

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the blaze started in a garage and spread to the home. The garage is a total loss and the home sustained damage in the kitchen area.

Wise said two people were inside when the home caught fire and both escaped through a window. No one was injured.

Chief Wise said the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Greenville Police and Bond County EMS were also on the scene and Smithboro fire personnel were on stand-by. Crews were on the scene for about 3.5 hours.