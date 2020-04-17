GHS All-Weather Track Open To Community

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order, people are urged to go outside and get some exercise.

A Bond County Unit 2 facility is still open to the public.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Greenville Athletic Director Joe Alstat about the all-weather track at the high school complex.

Alstat said the track is open to the public, but the rest of the athletic facilities are not, so walkers/joggers should remain on the track only. You can access the track via the turnstile on the south side of the complex. Alstat said the track always sees a lot of use and that has continued as people are looking for exercise during the “shelter in place” order.

School officials remind everyone to continue to observe social distancing when they are on or around the track.