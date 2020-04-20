Good Weather Allows Farmers To Get Into Fields

The weather has been good for farmers in the area to do their thing.

Katie Cayo, Farm Bureau manager for Bond and Fayette counties, said the dust is kicking up now in the fields. She pointed out that it’s still early in the game, but it’s good to see work underway.

Click below for more of her comments:

Jeff Leidel talked to Cayo about a good start to this farming season, compared to last year.

Click below to hear more:

Cayo said farmers are essential in providing food, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are hoping the good weather continues so they can get their work done in the fields.