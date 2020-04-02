Grant Available To Local Businesses

To support small businesses in downstate and rural counties in Illinois, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is offering grants for those with 50 employees or less.

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker said the city is ready to help businesses interested in the grant. Walker said the grant is different as it is going directly to businesses. The City of Greenville acts as the facilitator for the program. Local businesses who are interested should contact the city. Officials will provide you with application forms.

Click below to hear his comments:

Walker said the grant can be used for payroll and other matters that businesses may currently be struggling with.

Click below for more:

Business owners wanting an application can email walker at bwalker@GreenvilleIllinois.com or by calling 618-267-3260.