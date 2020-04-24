The Greenville FFA Greenhouse sale will begin on Saturday, April 25. The times are as follows:

Saturday, April 25th, 8 AM – 5 PM

Monday, April 27th, 12 PM – 5 PM

Tuesday, April 28th, 8 AM – 5 PM

Thursday, April 30th, 12 PM – 5 PM

Friday, May 1st, 8 AM – 5 PM

Saturday, May 2nd, from 8 AM – 5 PM

Sales are by appointment only. One customer at a time will have 20 minutes to select and pay for their plants. Each customer should wear a face mask. In order to meet social distancing requirements, as you select your plants, FFA advisor Steve Zimmerman will take them from the greenhouse and set them on a table for you. You are asked to please follow these rules to keep everyone safe.

To register for a 20-minute appointment, visit https://forms.gle/JHm5wJnsR9vdyzTr9. The form can only be filled out once. If a time period is gone that means that appointment time is taken. Please include your name and phone number on the form in case of any changes.

If you are unable to make an appointment online, call Zimmerman at 267-9438.

The sale is first come, first served.