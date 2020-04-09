Greenville First UMC Helps Community Through Blessing Box

The Greenville First United Methodist Church invites all community members to get involved with the Bond Blessing Box. The most needed items right now are food.

Even a can of tuna or a package of Pop-Tarts can help. There are people who are using other community organizations for some meals, but not every meal is provided. The Greenville First UMC has been using donations that came to them over the winter to supply the box and has had to use creative measures to keep the box filled. The Blessing Box Egg Scavenger Hunt is a way for people to use what is already in their house, but would not deplete their entire supply of food.

The church has volunteers coming in every day of the week to stock the box. Last week, a church member posted on Facebook that as she was loading the Blessing Box, a mom was asking for diapers. The post resulted in several individuals contributing many sleeves of diapers. There has also been a surplus of tampons, pads, toothbrushes, and shampoos. The church is hoping by reaching out again, people will share what food they can with their neighbors who are truly in need.

For more information about the Blessing Box and to share and meet additional needs in the community, Bond County residents can join the Bond Blessing Box group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/bondblessingbox/.

If you have donations to share with the Blessing Box, please leave items directly in the box, located on the Greenville First UMC’s property at 310 S. 2nd St. If you have several donations that might be better distributed over several days (i.e. a sleeve of diapers, a box of Pop-Tarts, etc.), please call the church parsonage at 618-664-2625 to arrange for someone to unlock the church for you. The church would also like to request that people do not make a special trip to the store just to purchase items for the Blessing Box.

The Greenville First UMC has also been continuing their ministry of serving Wednesday night meals. Instead of having a buffet style community meal, those who RSVP on Facebook or by calling the church can come to the church to pick up a meal. Wednesday night carry out meals are from 5-6 PM each Wednesday.

Donations are accepted for these meals, but are not required.