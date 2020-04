The Greenville Police Department has issued its report of activities during March.

Officers made three felony arrests, four misdemeanor arrests and picked up two persons wanted on warrants.

They issued 15 traffic citations and one ordinance violation ticket was written.

The department received 19 requests from motorists wanting their vehicles unlocked and police provide assistance to 10 other motorists.

Police responded to 16 burglar alarms when the alarms sounded.