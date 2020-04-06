Greenville PD Welcomes New Officer

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met Monday morning and hired a new police officer.

Katelyn Lucia from Highland was appointed to the Greenville Police Department. As with all new full-time hires at the police department, she will be on probation for one year.

Lucia has been a part-time officer for the Greenville Police Department since June of 2019. This is her first police position.

She has completed the Police Academy and gone through the Greenville department’s field training operations program.

Katelyn fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Jim Hess.