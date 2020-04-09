Greenville Public Works & Sewer Staff At Full Strength

When the City of Greenville made adjustments to operations, as a result of COVID-19, alterations were made with the public works and sewer department crews.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey tells WGEL both departments are back to full strength as of this week. He said when the coronavirus response was first rolled out, the public works and sewer crews were split in half so one half was never working with the other half.

Willey said now, all employees are back to work on two separate shifts. One group works early in the morning and the other works in the afternoon until after dark.

Willey said having full crews will make it easier to stay current with brush pick-up, grass cutting, pothole and water leak repairs, and street sweeping.