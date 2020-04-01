Greenville Shop At Home Campaign

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and City of Greenville are initiating a Shop At Home Campaign to support local businesses.

While this has been planned for several months, the start of the campaign was pushed up due to the coronavirus situation, which is having an adverse effect on businesses.

Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux said the idea for the campaign started last year and the City of Greenville got involved. She said the timeline moved up because shopping locally is more important than ever in light of the COVID-19 situation. Harnetiaux said shopping locally isn’t charity for local businesses, it benefits everyone. She said it is an investment in the community.

Harnetiaux is pleased the Chamber and City are teaming up in this effort. She said Bill Walker, the city’s economic development director, has been very helpful. Harnetiaux said the group has lofty goals and some of them are a few years down the road.

Feel free to call individual businesses with questions or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 664-9272.