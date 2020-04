The City of Greenville has designated April 27 through May 1 as Spring Clean-Up Week.

The city’s trash hauler, Doty Sanitation, will be picking up items placed at the street curb.

Items can be put out now, but no later than 6 a.m. on the resident’s regular trash day.

Items that will not be taken include batteries, electronics, landscape waste, major construction materials, oil, paint and tires.

Recyclable items can be placed in the blue recycle bin and placed curbside on the regular trash day.