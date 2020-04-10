Greenville Survey Campaign A Success

The “Keep Greenville Growing” campaign has been a huge success for the City of Greenville.

Starting January 1, the city asked water users to complete an income survey. The goal was to have at least 75 percent of the users complete the survey so it could be used to seek infrastructure grants.

City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson reports at this time, the returns are at 76 percent.

City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel Greenville citizens have been exceptional in this campaign. He said officials were very happy with the response, which will help the city apply for grant funding. He said they were told by others that the chances of getting 75% involvement were terrible, but Greenville proved them wrong. Willey said he believes that demonstrates pride in the community.

Click below to hear more:

The city offered an incentive to water users for completing the survey, giving them a $10 credit on their water account.

City Clerk Nelson said it’s still not too late to submit a survey. Residents can call the municipal building at 664-1644 and arrangements will be made to get a survey to them.

Willey is not sure when the city will use the survey for a grant, since COVID-19 is upon us. The first application, however, will seek funds for a new water plant. Willey advised there is no deadline for that grant and the city has an engineering firm working on the application.