GU Receives High Marks From Regional Accrediting Body

Greenville University’s regional accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), recently approved a report indicating that GU is in compliance with all accreditation requirements.

A team of HLC members visited GU in December and generated the report following their visit. The favorable report indicated that GU is in compliance with all 21 areas assessed by HLC to determine accreditation. On March 20, GU President Ivan Filby received word that HLC’s Institutional Actions Council had reviewed and accepted the report.

Filby was quick to applaud the role of GU employees in maintaining high institutional standards. “This report reflects the significant work done throughout the institution to deliver quality, value-driven education in new and compelling ways,” he said.

“Accreditation is the cornerstone that ensures the quality of education delivered to students,” said GU’s VP for Academic Affairs Brian Hartley. “This affirmation from HLC allows external parties to put full trust in the mission, teaching, operations and oversight of Greenville University.”

HLC’s December visit to GU was a regularly-scheduled interim visit at the four-year mark of a 10-year accrediting cycle.