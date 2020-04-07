HSHS Holy Family Temporarily Adjusts Some Services

**You can hear the full audio from this interview at the bottom of this page

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has made a few adjustments as it continues to respond to and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holy Family President & CEO Kelly Sager told WGEL the most recent change impacts the hospital’s inpatient department and inpatient behavioral health unit. Sager said to make the best use of resources, and due to the fact that inpatient volume has been low, patients who need inpatient care or inpatient behavioral health care will be redirected to a sister HSHS hospital. She also noted that the CDC and American Academy of Surgeons have recommended the postponement of all surgeries. Outside of those areas, all other services remain open and available at the hospital.

Sager said the changes will be temporary for staff in the affected departments as well, noting that there are several ways the hospital is working to assist those employees.

Sager said the change will also allow the hospital to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. She said the state and federal governments will allow waivers to care for a number of patients above and beyond than the hospital’s normal bed status:

You can find up to date information on COVID-19 at HSHSHolyFamily.org.

