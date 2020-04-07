HSHS St. Joseph’s Convenient Care In Carlyle Closed Temporarily

Out of an abundance of caution with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases expanding throughout Illinois including the southern Illinois region, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese has temporarily closed their Convenient Care services in Carlyle, located at 14509 State Route 127. Dr. Alberto Butalid’s office also located at 14509 State Route 127 in Carlyle and the New Baden Convenient Care location will remain open and continue to see patients.

Effective April 6, Convenient Care services at this location including lab have temporarily ceased. Walk-in lab can be directed to St. Joseph’s Hospital Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to noon. Walk-in lab services are closed at the hospital on Sundays and holidays.

For those needing to be evaluated by a provider, HSHS Medical Group is offering COVID-19 Virtual Assessments through Anytime Care (anytimecare.com) and are waiving the fee for visits related to screening and evaluation of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Any associated lab tests with the virtual visit will be billed to the patient’s insurance. All calls not related to COVID-19 will be charged the regular $29 fee. If you are concerned about your symptoms, visit AnytimeCare.com, download the app or call 1-844-391-4747 to start your medical visit.

The hospital still strongly encourages the community to continue to comply with the governor’s directive and practice social distancing to help our community and our health care professionals remain healthy.