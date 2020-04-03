KC Board Adjusts Lab Fees

During its recent meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees made adjustments to some lab fees, starting with the 2020 summer semester.

The Ceramics I lab fee was increased from $25 to $50.

A special topics lab fee for a physical therapy assistant’s class was eliminated. For the physical therapy assistant’s Introduction to Clinical Internship class, the travel fee was decreased from $30 to $10 and a $10 lab fee was added.

For the first time in the college’s history, the March meeting was conducted remotely online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Pritzker’s shelter order.