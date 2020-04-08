KC Community Comes Together During COVID-19 Crisis

Kaskaskia College has always taken great pride in its sense of community with its students and public. That is no different during the COVID-19 pandemic as the College acted swiftly to transition the majority of its classes and other services to an online mode of delivery. Knowing that Governor Pritzker’s shelter in place order and the move to online learning could create a sense of tension and isolation for our students and staff, Kaskaskia College leadership committed to letting its students and staff know they were not alone. One of the first things the College did was adopt the anthem #WeAreKC! to highlight the College’s strong sense of community and family in dealing with this crisis.

The College then utilized multiple media platforms to students, faculty, staff and public to keep the KC family connected. Faculty are using online, phone conferencing, Zoom or Skype, and a variety of other remote methods to ensure their students’ academic progress continues. All other college staff are working remotely to continue essential support services such as library resources, advising, counseling and bookstore services are available when needed.

KC’s website and social media platforms continue to inform and engage the public. Photos of faculty and staff setting up their home offices and preparing lessons have been featured on the College’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and have been shared countless times. Recently Student Services and the directors of each of the College’s education centers have posted photos of their home offices to highlight they continue to serve the public during the current semester while also scheduling appointments for advising and registration for the summer and fall semesters. Programs such as nursing, criminal justice, cosmetology and speech have also utilized their own social media sites to share photos and engage with students as the semester progresses. Students are also engaging in the #WeAreKC! anthem by sharing their own photos and stories as they continue their learning in this new environment.

“These have been challenging times for everyone, but I am confident that we will come through this stronger than ever,” said President George Evans. “From the emails of support, I have received, to the uplifting comments I have read on our social media sites, these messages have left me in awe of the selflessness I’ve observed as everyone at this institution has come together to support one another.”

Everyone is encouraged to become part of the KC community by visiting its social media handles www.facebook.com/kaskaskiacollege for Facebook; @KC_FirstChoice on Twitter and kaskaskia_college on Instagram. The College is also providing updates during this pandemic through www.kaskaskia.edu/covid19.