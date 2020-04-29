Library Readies At-Home Reading Program

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those at the Greenville Public Library have had to be creative to provide a summer reading program this year.

Everything begins May 1.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the program for young students will look different than in years past. The program runs May 1 through August 3. Kids who can read on their own, up to those in 8th grade, will play At-Home Library BINGO. A copy of the BINGO card is available on the library website and they will also be sent out in the Greenville city water bill sent at the end of May. Once you’ve completed a BINGO card, you can mail or email your card to the library – or drop it in the drop box. Organizers are looking into how to best get the prize – a DQ Dilly Bar coupon – to participants.

More information about coupon deliveries will be announced in the future.

Keillor said there will also be a teen and adults reading program. That will run the same dates as the youth program. For every 8 books that are read by an adult, they can enter to win a drawing for a Kindle Fire or a gift certificate to a local business.

If you need more information, call the library at 664-3115, Monday through Friday, between 8 and 10 a.m.