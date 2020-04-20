Litchfield Oncology Institute Closed Due To Coronavirus

The Montgomery County Health Department, along with the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, announced Saturday that the Litchfield Oncology Institute, located at 1201 East Union Avenue in Litchfield, has been quarantined as of Thursday, April 16.

The facility, which is privately owned and not associated with area hospitals, was placed under voluntary quarantine by the owners, Mahmood Real Estate, LLC, due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of the announcement Saturday, the facility had five staff members and two patients test positive for the virus.

The Montgomery County Health Department is working in conjunction with the Macoupin County Public Health Department to coordinate a solution for the patients of the Institute so they may continue treatments.