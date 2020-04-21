Local Officials Conduct Daily COVID-19 Call

The coronavirus situation is new to everyone.

Not only is it a concern for national and state officials, but COVID-19 is also getting the attention on a daily basis in Greenville and Bond County.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL several local officials and groups participate in a daily conference call to talk about current issues and topics related to the coronavirus. He said the group shares ideas and discusses action plans and preventative measures to keep residents safe and how to keep essential activities going forward. He said there has been great collaboration among participants.

Mayor Gaffner commended those who have participated in the calls, noting their teamwork and dedication to having the calls seven days a week.

Among those in the calls have been representatives from the City of Greenville, other units of local government, first responders, HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville University, Mulberry Grove and Unit 2 school districts, businesses, law enforcement, Bond County Emergency Management, Bond County Health Department and Bond County Senior Center.