Macoupin County Escapee Captured

A murder suspect, who escaped from the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville Sunday night, was free only about 24 hours.

William D. Kavanaugh of Alton was captured about 9:20 p.m. Monday at the residence of a friend in Shipman, south of Carlinville.

Kavanaugh escaped from the jail about 10 p.m. Sunday. It was reported he allegedly obtained access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling and escaped through a second story window. It is believed he received assistance from another inmate.

Kavanaugh was arrested without incident Monday night.

He faces charges in connection with the January 1, 2015 shooting death of 34-year-old Cody Adams. That occurred at a home in Woodburn, located three miles west of Bunker Hill.

Kavanaugh is charged with three counts of first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and residential burglary. He was first arrested in the case in July of last year. A female has also been charged in connection with the murder.