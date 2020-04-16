Man Charged With Alleged Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges against a 46-year-old Pontoon Beach man accused of sexually assaulting a child temporarily living in his home.

Kevin D. Tayon (7/27/73) was charged with five counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Class X felonies. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child he had in his care during the time period of June 1, 2016 to April 1, 2018.

Evidence of the alleged abuse was revealed after the child returned from the Defendant. Following an investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department and detailed interviews by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, charges were filed. The Defendant has no prior criminal history.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons commented on the case, “April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Recognizing this, we remain particularly mindful of the devastating impact of abuse on children. As prosecutors, cases where perpetrators target children must be dealt with swiftly and severely. In collaboration with law enforcement, our crucial duty is to remove offenders who prey on our most susceptible population, our children, from our communities for as long as the Court will allow.”

Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Cara Tegel of the office’s Children’s Justice Division, whose collaboration with the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Madison County Child Advocacy Center and Department of Human Services allowed for the evidence needed to charge and put the perpetrator behind bars.

“Let us recognize and support the courage of every young victim who comes forward about the heinous acts perpetrated on them. While there is nothing we can do to erase the memories of sexual abuse for child victims, it is the will of our office to seek the maximum penalty and ultimate justice for the young victims of these horrible crimes,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe stated.

A no-contact order is in place for the juvenile. Tayon is being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, Illinois, on a $1,000,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. If convicted of all five Class X counts, the maximum penalty is 60 years per count, totaling 300 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.