MG School Board Acts On Gymnasium Matters

At its April meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board took action for work in the two gymnasiums.

It was decided to have the elementary gym floor re-waxed. A discussion was held during the March meeting about the possibility of completely redoing the entire gym floor. Superintendent Stephen Phillips said that idea was abandoned at this time due to the cost.

The work on the gym floor will be done this summer by Allred’s Floor Service of Shelbyville for about $2,400.

The board had already approved the refurbishing of the high school gym floor.

Other work, however, will be addressed in the gymnasium.

Talbert ICS from St. Louis will do asbestos abatement in the gym. The cost will be around $18,000.

Superintendent Phillips said most of the work will be on walls in various locations in the gym.

The school board renewed Unit 1’s membership in the Illinois Elementary School Association for next school year.

The board decided to continue to meet the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the school.

A public hearing to amend the current budget has been scheduled for the June 15 meeting.