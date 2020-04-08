Montgomery County Detainee Dies In Custody

A detainee in the Montgomery County Jail collapsed Tuesday, April 7, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officers and other detainees began life saving emergency procedures but were unsuccessful. 28 year old Dustin Olson, of Hillsboro was pronounced deceased by Coroner Randy Leetham.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Illinois State Police to investigate the incident due to the in-custody death. Olson reportedly died from natural causes believed to be a heart issue.

The sheriff’s office reports there was no evidence of any criminal acts nor were there any symptoms or indication of COVID 19.

The investigation is pending autopsy results.