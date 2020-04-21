New Unit One Principal Hired

Mulberry Grove Unit 1 has a new junior high/high school principal.

She is Tiffany Zobrist of Highland, who is currently the junior high/high school principal at Dupo.

Mulberry Grove Superintendent Stephen Phillips said he believes Zobrist will do a very good job for Unit 1.

Zobrist will take over the new position this summer after current Mulberry Grove junior/senior high Principal Robert Koontz becomes Unit 1 superintendent. Phillips is leaving the district after the current school year.

Phillips told WGEL there were approximately 10 applicants for the junior/senior high principal position.

The Unit 1 school board met Monday to hire the principal.

It also gave tenure to three teachers, Scott Voyles, a high school social studies instructor; Misty Mezo a high school math teacher; and Samantha Leidel, second grade teacher.