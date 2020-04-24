New Warden At Greenville FCI

The Greenville Federal Correctional Institution has a new warden and he’s no stranger to the Greenville facility.

Eric Williams took over the warden’s position on April 1. He at one time was associate warden at Greenville FCI.

He earned a degree in criminal justice from Eastern New Mexico University in 1999 and began his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2003 as a correctional officer at the federal correctional complex in Beaumont, Texas. The new Greenville FCI warden is a native of Odessa, Texas.

Williams has served in positions of increasing responsibilities at six different duty stations throughout the bureau in Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Minnesota, and he was recently warden at FCI Florence in Colorado.

He replaces former Greenville FCI Warden Tom Werlich, who retired after being in that position since the spring of 2016.