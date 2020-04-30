No Concerts At Fourth Fest, Hopeful For Fireworks

The Bond County Fourth Fest board met this week and decided there will be changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerts and the carnival for July 4 will not be in downtown Greenville as previously planned.

It is hoped the bands and carnival officials will be able to be part of next year’s Fourth Fest on July 3, 2021. The headline band for this year was Exile and the board still wants that band to perform next year.

The Fourth Fest board would still like to have a fireworks show this July 4 and is working on the possibility of that occurring.

More information will be presented when available.