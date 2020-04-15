Numerous Topics Covered In KPD Board Meeting

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night.

Action taken included a lease with Brian Ulmer to farm KPD ground along Route 40, west of Southwestern Electric. The lease is for one year and totals $1,000.

Ulmer had been leasing the ground from the previous owner. The park district bought the property in January.

The board took no action on a proposal to buy a new bed for a 2008 pickup truck owned by the district. The price of the truck bed was $3,480.

While the KPD park playgrounds and bathrooms, the skate park, and meeting room at Patriot’s Park are closed to the public due to the coronavirus situation, pavilions at Patriot’s Park remain open. The board members agreed that District Director Jerry Sauerwein could close the pavilions if a problem arises of people violating social distancing by gathering in them.

No pavilions are being rented at this time. The lake is open to fishermen and people can walk the trails at Patriot’s Park.

Since spring soccer had to be cancelled, and it is not known if there will be swimming, baseball and softball seasons this summer, a discussion was held about finances. It was also mentioned the tax bills will be coming out later, so the district will not be getting tax money until late summer or early fall.

Board Chairman Scott Crothers asked if the district’s cash balance will get KPD through the year with the current staff.

Sauerwein said he thought so, but he would continue to monitor finances. He said while applications will be accepted online for summer positions of lifeguard and umpires, no one will be hired at this time until more is known about the COVID-19 situation.

Registration to play softball and baseball is underway on the Kingsbury Park District website, but no fees are being collected at this time. Since soccer had to be cancelled, and the majority of soccer fees, requested to be refunded, have been returned. Fifty-four parents asked that the fees be added to their accounts, and that transfer will be made in the near future. The deadline to ask for a refund is May 1.

A lengthy discussion was held about the board receiving various reports from the director about park district equipment and operations.