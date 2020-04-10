One Injured In Fayette County Accident

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 70 eastbound, in Fayette County, on the exit ramp at mile post 68. The accident occurred around 6:40 AM Friday.

Police report 36 year old Larry G. Osborne II, of Collinsville, was traveling Interstate 70 eastbound, on the exit ramp at mile post 68. 38 year old Nathan J. Schmitt, of Summerfield, IL, was parked on the shoulder checking his Kenworth truck tractor’s load securement. For an unknown reason, Osborne drove onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of the parked semi. Osborne was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.