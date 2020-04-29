Patio Construction Underway Downtown

If you’ve been in downtown Greenville recently, you might have noticed construction underway in front of Greenville SMART.

The City of Greenville is having a public patio constructed on the northeast corner of Second and Main streets.

Greenville Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider told WGEL the patio is for people to sit and relax and will feature benches and a gas fire place. He said the patio isn’t specifically designated for the Greenville SMART Center and will be open to everyone.

Work is being done by Slatton Excavating of Greenville.

According to Grider, the patio floor still needs to be laid and a wrought-iron fence will be custom-made by a St. Louis company for the patio.

Grider believes it will be a couple of months before the patio is ready for use.