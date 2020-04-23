Payroll Protection Program Refunded

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker wants local business owners to know the federal Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program has been refunded.

Applications are being accepted again by local lenders.

Walker suggests business owners contact one of the Bond County banks, including Bank of Hillsboro, Bradford National Bank, the FNB Community Bank, Midland States Bank or People’s State Bank, to obtain information about the program.

When initiated earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the program reached its funding capacity within days of starting, so now Congress has provided more money.

Those wanting more information can e-mail Walker at bwalker@greenvilleillinois.com.