Physician At HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Tuesday, March 24, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese was notified that a physician who provides care in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

In making the announcement, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese released the following statement:

We have confirmed that this physician followed the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) guidance to prevent transmission while providing care at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. The physician will not return to work until we have determined this person has healed and is cleared to return to work according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standards.

We are informing all colleagues at the hospital to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on appropriate isolation, use of protective equipment, and monitoring of symptoms following exposure.

“We understand that many members of our community are concerned about the growing Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Chris Klay, president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. “We want to assure the community that our hospital providers and colleagues are following the appropriate COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines. Given the community spread of COVID-19 across the country in recent weeks, we advise all members of the community to monitor for symptoms as advised by the CDC and seek medical attention if necessary.”