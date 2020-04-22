Remembering Dr. James Goggin

Bond County area residents are mourning the death this week of Dr. James Goggin of Greenville.

Dr. Goggin was 87 years of age.

After graduating from the Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Goggin did an internship and residency at St. Louis City Hospital. He and his wife, Mary Lou, eventually moved to Greenville and Dr. Goggin practiced 55 years in Bond County.

One of his fellow local physicians, Dr. Tom Dawdy, has fond memories of working with and knowing Dr. Goggin. Dawdy worked part time at Utlaut Memorial Hospital in Greenville when he was in college and said he was intimidated by Dr. Goggin, but over time learned that he was very caring. Dawdy said Dr. Goggin was a great asset to Bond County, particularly to residents in Mulberry Grove.

Dr. Goggin also spent some time as a member of the Bond County Health Department board.