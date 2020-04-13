Rocket Bowls Navigates Opening During Pandemic

Greenville’s newest restaurant is Rocket Bowls, located in the Greenville University SMART Center, on the corner of Second and Main Streets.

Rocket Bowls opened last month, but right around the time of our feature on the eatery, the news cycle drastically shifted due to the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s “Shelter In Place” order was issued at about the same time Rocket Bowls was set to celebrate its grand opening.

So, we asked Rocket Bowls proprietor Eric Heckman, of St. Louis, what it’s like to open a new business in the age of COVID-19. He said it’s been interesting, as the restaurant industry as a whole has taken a big hit. He said when the order was first announced, he didn’t get much sleep that night. He said Rocket Bowls has been able to adapt, which has been key.

Click below to hear his comments:

Rocket Bowls is open every day, offering delivery, carryout, or curbside pickup. Heckman said he appreciates the community’s response.

Click below for more:

You can follow Rocket Bowls on Facebook and Instagram and you can place orders via those sites as well. You can also call or text orders to 636-222-1352.

Heckman told WGEL that while the timeline has been pushed back, he does still plan to launch an app for Rocket Bowls and also hopes to open other locations throughout the St. Louis area.