Rural Carlyle Man Killed In Crash

A rural Carlyle man was killed in a traffic crash around 6:20 AM Sunday morning.

18 year old KC L. Rich, of rural Carlyle, was one of two occupants in a passenger car traveling westbound on 1st Avenue east of McKendree Road in rural Keyesport.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks reports the vehicle drove off the road, onto the shoulder on the south side of the roadway where it struck a culvert, which caused the car to go airborne and roll several times, coming to rest on its top.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Coroner Brooks pronounced Rich deceased at the scene at 7:20 AM.

There was no update provided on the other occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the Bond County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Bond County Coroner’s Office.